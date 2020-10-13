Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SUBCY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Subsea 7 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.99). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

