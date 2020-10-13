Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $166.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SUI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,265,000 after buying an additional 1,019,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,091,000 after buying an additional 164,911 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,626,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

