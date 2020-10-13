Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $166.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SUI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,265,000 after buying an additional 1,019,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,091,000 after buying an additional 164,911 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,626,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit