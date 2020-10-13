Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of SUPN opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

