Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $2.16 on Friday. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

