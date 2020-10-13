SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Danske cut SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nordea Equity Research cut SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.67.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $484.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.18 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 79.33% and a return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, analysts expect that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.