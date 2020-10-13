Swerve Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00006439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00269428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00094569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.01498001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00153114 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 9,336,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,845,400 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.