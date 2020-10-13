Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $228.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNPS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.86.

SNPS stock opened at $228.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.09 and its 200 day moving average is $183.76. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,594 shares of company stock valued at $62,546,100. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Synopsys by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

