Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRGP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.06.

TRGP stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

