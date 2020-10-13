TD Securities Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$45.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTY. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MTY Food Group stock traded up C$5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -29.49.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 2.0553687 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.54 per share, with a total value of C$61,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

