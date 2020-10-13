Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,412. The company has a market capitalization of $285.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 222,935 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

