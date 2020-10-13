Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TeleNav, Inc. is a provider of location based services, or LBS, including voice guided navigation, on mobile phones. Its core LBS solution is GPS Navigator which offers features such as real time traffic alerts, route planning and updated POIs. The Company’s other products include TeleNav Track and TeleNav Shotgun. Through the Company’s hosted service delivery model, it provides its solutions through the networks of wireless carriers in the United States, including Sprint and AT&T, as well as through certain carriers in other countries. The Company is also using its LBS platform to develop new offerings such as a feature rich, in-dash navigation solution for automotive consumers. Additionally, TeleNav is broadening the scope of the LBS platform by developing solutions that support a broad range of location enhanced applications such as location based mobile advertising, commerce and social networking. TeleNav, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Telenav in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of TNAV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 4,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.18.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telenav news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telenav by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Telenav in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Telenav in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

