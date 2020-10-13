TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Lowered to Hold at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

