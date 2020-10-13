The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of TBBK opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. Analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 243,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 175,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

