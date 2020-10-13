The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares during the period.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

