The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,217,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,921,000 after buying an additional 392,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.63. The company had a trading volume of 142,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

