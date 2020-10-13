The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.52. 146,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

