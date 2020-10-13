The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 39,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $62,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $4.19 on Tuesday, hitting $129.16. 1,340,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.40. The company has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

