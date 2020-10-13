The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $124.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.96. 22,381,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,361,828. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a PE ratio of -207.89, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

