The Walt Disney Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 264,305 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 146,836 call options.

DIS traded up $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.61. 1,174,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.