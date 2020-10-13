Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $469.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,076. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $471.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.38 and its 200-day moving average is $374.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.