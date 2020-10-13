Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,508,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.