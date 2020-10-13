Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,112 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 51,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.22. 109,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,732,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

