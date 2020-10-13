Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $133.30. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $175.00.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

