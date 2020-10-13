Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. 1,911,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,451,865. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

