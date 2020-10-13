Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems comprises 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Alliance Data Systems worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,468. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

