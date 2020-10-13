Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $7.44 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,512 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 2,065,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,086,313. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

