Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 348,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

