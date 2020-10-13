Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,204 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for about 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 443,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,198,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

