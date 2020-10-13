Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 191.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 266,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,900,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

