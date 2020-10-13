Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,930 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,241,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.04. The company had a trading volume of 120,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.