Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 498 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 29,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.