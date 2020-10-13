Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 531 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.09. 15,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. McKesson’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

