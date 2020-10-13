Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,855 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.29. 38,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,029.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

