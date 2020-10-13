Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

KMB traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $154.38. 50,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average is $143.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

