Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$108.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$108.14 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$75.91 and a twelve month high of C$109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9754097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.58%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.50, for a total transaction of C$1,747,755.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,954.95.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

