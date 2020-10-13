ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.32 ($8.61).

Several equities analysts have commented on TKA shares. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

ThyssenKrupp stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €4.42 ($5.20). The company had a trading volume of 2,892,535 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.35 and a 200 day moving average of €5.82.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

