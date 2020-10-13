Time New Bank (TNB) Hits Market Cap of $7.51 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $7.51 million and $469,299.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041208 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.04846934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

