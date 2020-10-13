Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLSA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.57 million, a PE ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

