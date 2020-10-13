TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

Shares of TKYMY stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $656.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

