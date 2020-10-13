Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXG. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.09.

TXG stock opened at C$21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.17. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.79 and a 1 year high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$151.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$274,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$360,669.82.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

