TravelNote Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 61.1% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $7,360.83 and $4,335.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00269428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00094569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.01498001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00153114 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

