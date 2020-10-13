TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $54.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.13.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

THS traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,714. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 485,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,136 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,928,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 219,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

