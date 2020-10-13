Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. Tronox has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 96,846.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,562,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at about $10,300,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth about $5,414,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter worth about $5,577,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

