TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

TRUE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. 39,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.58. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TrueCar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 41.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 25.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TrueCar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

