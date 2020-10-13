TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, Bittrex, WazirX and Kyber Network. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $358.35 million and approximately $70.95 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00268548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00095938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.01498888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00153147 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 358,130,631 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, Upbit, HitBTC, WazirX, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, Binance, Crex24, IDEX, Koinex, Bittrex and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.