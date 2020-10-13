Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,995. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.63. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,224,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

