Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $35.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,562. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 236,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,535,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit