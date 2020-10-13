Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $35.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,562. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 236,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,535,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

