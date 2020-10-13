Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $47.00 at Mizuho

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,190,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $452,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

