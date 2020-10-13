UBS Group Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $96.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.22.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

