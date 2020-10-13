UBS Group Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $96.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.22.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Analyst Recommendations for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit