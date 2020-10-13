UBS Group Raises Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $41.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $42.80 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.